Mariner LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $24.45 on Monday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

