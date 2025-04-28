Mariner LLC Lowers Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

HTLF opened at $64.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.