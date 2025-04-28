Mariner LLC Purchases 2,005 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

