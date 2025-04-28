Mariner LLC Purchases 3,470 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $91.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $113.67.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.27.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $354,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,062.40. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,043.58. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,949 shares of company stock worth $8,703,263. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

