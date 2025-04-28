Mariner LLC Purchases 4,534 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 967.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 128,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 401,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 98,227 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.72.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $39,046.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,525.75. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 38,843 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $1,229,380.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,616.95. The trade was a 17.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,458. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

