Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 604.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LBRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.05.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $12.18 on Monday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

