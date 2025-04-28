Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,079,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,288,000 after buying an additional 3,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,554,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,867,000 after buying an additional 1,271,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $60,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 831,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,578,000 after buying an additional 619,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 724,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,956,000 after buying an additional 401,369 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI stock opened at $43.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.13. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.73.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.00%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

