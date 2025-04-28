Mariner LLC Sells 244 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3,620.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.79.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $77.89 on Monday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

