Mariner LLC Sells 53,701 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,701 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 972,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after buying an additional 96,778 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 255,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $30.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

