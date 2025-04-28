Mariner LLC Trims Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $96.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.14.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Glaukos from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GKOS

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.