Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,578 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLR. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the third quarter worth $195,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $474.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $78.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

