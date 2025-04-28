NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock Position Decreased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 556.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,326 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 3,324.4% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 893,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 867,681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 246,009 shares in the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.41.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. NerdWallet had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRDS. Barclays boosted their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

