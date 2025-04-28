Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 198.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Northwest Pipe news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,548. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NWPX stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $420.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

