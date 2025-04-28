NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,709 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.5% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in NVIDIA by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,501,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $667,278,000 after purchasing an additional 640,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA stock opened at $111.01 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average is $128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

