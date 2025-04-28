NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Reduced by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 583,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 103,662 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $78,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,589,905,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 117,036,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,394,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,226,371,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $111.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

