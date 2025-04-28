PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GHY opened at $12.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

(Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.