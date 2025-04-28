Prospect Financial Group LLC Invests $1.51 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.9% of Prospect Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $111.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average of $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

