Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31,091 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,055,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,163,344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,352,176,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 448.5% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 7,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 9,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com stock opened at $188.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

