Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QFIN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $40.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $613.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.67 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 31.82%. Analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

