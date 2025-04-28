Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $19.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.77 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

