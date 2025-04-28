Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Ingles Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 533,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after acquiring an additional 159,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 47,859 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 46,025 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $1,991,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $61.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $82.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

