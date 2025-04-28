Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 51,977.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,775 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 978,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after buying an additional 439,281 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $15,778,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $9,268,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPH stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

