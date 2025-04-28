Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 337,748 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 337,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of NU by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 355,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 58,183 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NU by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,786,000 after buying an additional 14,875,891 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NU by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,060,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,288,000 after acquiring an additional 271,903 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,212,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NU by 55.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,005,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 359,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

