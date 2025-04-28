Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 66,014 The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,014 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 466,795 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,306,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,662,000 after purchasing an additional 85,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $47.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $65.84. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $175.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

