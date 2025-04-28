Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 156,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 232,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period.

BSJR opened at $22.42 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

