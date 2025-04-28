Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 41,481 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 41,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Baidu from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Nomura Securities lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu stock opened at $90.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $116.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

