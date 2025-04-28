Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 41,481 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 41,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Baidu from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Nomura Securities lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.
Baidu Stock Performance
Baidu stock opened at $90.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $116.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33.
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.