Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.51 Million in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 3.93% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JIG. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JIG opened at $64.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

