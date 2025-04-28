Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.52 Million in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,904,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 196,676,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,851,000 after acquiring an additional 67,180,274 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ambev by 1,641.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,001,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,122 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,614,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after buying an additional 880,763 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,519,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,892,000 after buying an additional 5,283,746 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 14,512,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,882 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

ABEV opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.68. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

