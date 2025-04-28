Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.67 Million in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,268 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Park National by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National in the third quarter worth $591,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

PRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (down from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE PRK opened at $147.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.31. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.71 and a fifty-two week high of $207.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

