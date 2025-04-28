Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.13% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,006,000.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XTL opened at $95.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1-year low of $67.93 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

