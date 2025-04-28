Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 308,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 548,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 2.35. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 801.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

