Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 727,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.22% of Aldeyra Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $4,828,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,708.42. The trade was a 36.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALDX opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $158.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.30). Equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

