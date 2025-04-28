Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of Westamerica Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $1,303,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $34,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WABC opened at $48.23 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.47 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WABC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

