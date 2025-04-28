Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $429,702.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,618.70. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $49,406.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,620. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,458. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

IONS stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.29.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.72.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

