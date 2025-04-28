Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 266,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 730.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,053,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 926,510 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 594,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 285,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 43,107 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,858,000. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 118,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

