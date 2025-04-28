Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 157,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.36 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.