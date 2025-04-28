Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 54,352 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,592,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,378,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 65,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ALLETE by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 169,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 59,891 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 49,993 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $65.18 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.19%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

