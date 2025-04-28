Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $3.45 Million Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,780 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BXC shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $72.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $595.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.85. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.42 and a fifty-two week high of $134.79.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.80%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

