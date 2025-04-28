Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of BATS:NJUL opened at $60.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.96. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.