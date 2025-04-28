Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.30% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11,968.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KCE stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $149.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.22.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

