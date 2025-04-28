RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. 641,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the average session volume of 139,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Trading Up 33.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$21.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

