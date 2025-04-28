Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,344,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 229,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,722,000 after purchasing an additional 44,043 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after buying an additional 264,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RRR opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

