Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 171,700 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 230.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stoneridge by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

Stoneridge Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SRI opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Stoneridge



Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

