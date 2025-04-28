Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 563,086 Shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 1,883.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 592,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 700,469 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $177.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

FREYR Battery Profile

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.