Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 17,775 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 445.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 39,364 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

FET opened at $14.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $21.57.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.85 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 16.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

In other news, CEO Neal Lux acquired 9,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $161,126.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,212.50. This represents a 4.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

