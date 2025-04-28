Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.95% of Mastech Digital worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 86.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mastech Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

MHH opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.