Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 17,900 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,755 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,534,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,038,000 after purchasing an additional 666,635 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $78.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.