Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 17,900 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,755 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,534,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,038,000 after purchasing an additional 666,635 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $78.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.