Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 356,900 Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 356,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 26,999,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,540,000 after buying an additional 8,949,544 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,029,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,327,000 after buying an additional 2,640,109 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $8,559,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $5,304,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $3,085,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.71 on Monday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

