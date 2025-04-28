Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,168 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEV opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

