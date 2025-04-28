Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,599 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 493,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $1.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.80. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.24.

In other news, Director Jan Skvarka acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,227.72. This represents a 67.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ingmar Bruns acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $83,514.12. This trade represents a 120.27 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

